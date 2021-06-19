Manatee Government Building Closed After COVID Outbreak, Two Deaths

The Manatee County Administration Building was closed Friday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, including two deaths.

The building, at 1112 Manatee Ave. W., was closed Friday afternoon after officials said a number of cases were reported among employees, and following “two deaths of our work family this week," according to a tweet from the county government.



Employees were told to leave the building so it could be disinfected, and epidemiologists with the Manatee County Department of Health initiated contract tracing.

The number of cases was not immediately available.

The building is scheduled to reopen for regular business hours Monday at 8 a.m., officials said.

The county said mask will be optional inside the building next week. Those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed inside "as usual," but unvaccinated people "are encouraged but not required, to follow COVID-19 prevention measures," including wearing masks.

An update: Face masks will be optional inside the County Admin Building next week.



Visitors & employees who are fully vaccinated may return to work as usual.



Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged but not required, to follow COVID-19 prevention measures, incl. wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/20CKE1qFGk — 🧼👏🧼ManateeGov (@ManateeGov) June 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7