WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Manatee Government Building Closed After COVID Outbreak, Two Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 19, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT
The Manatee County Administration Building was closed on June 18, 2021, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, including two deaths.
The building, at 1112 Manatee Ave. W., was closed Friday afternoon after officials said a number of cases were reported among employees, and following “two deaths of our work family this week," according to a tweet from the county government.


Employees were told to leave the building so it could be disinfected, and epidemiologists with the Manatee County Department of Health initiated contract tracing.

The number of cases was not immediately available.

The building is scheduled to reopen for regular business hours Monday at 8 a.m., officials said.

The county said mask will be optional inside the building next week. Those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed inside "as usual," but unvaccinated people "are encouraged but not required, to follow COVID-19 prevention measures," including wearing masks.

