Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For June 18

Following is a summary from June 11-17, 2021.

Cases: 2,310,881 new positive cases, an increase of 10,629 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 10,659,464 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 373,438. In all, 56% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3.3%, down from 3.4% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 37,555 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 290 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

