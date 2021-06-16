© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Implores DeSantis To Permit Vaccinated Cruises

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Wendy Rhodes - The Palm Beach Post
Published June 16, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT
Boats moored along the waters of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 13, 2021. Before the pandemic, the Caribbean was the world's most tourism-reliant region, according to recent calculations by the World Travel Tourism Council.
Boats moored along the waters of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 13, 2021. Before the pandemic, the Caribbean was the world's most tourism-reliant region, according to recent calculations by the World Travel Tourism Council.

U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. says that while vaccines do not eliminate risks, not having them could be catastrophic, including to the people in the Caribbean that cruises visit.

One day after Royal Caribbean announced that two guests on the first cruise ship to sail from a U.S. port since the pandemic shutdown have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands implored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow cruise lines to mandate vaccinations.

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said the infection of vaccinated passengers is precisely the reason cruise lines need the freedom to require vaccinations.

While vaccines do not eliminate risks, Bryan said, not having them could be catastrophic, including to the people in the islands that cruise passengers visit.

“It emphasizes the need for us to have these protocols,” Bryan said. “Our ports, which are some of the most popular ports of call for cruises in the Caribbean, are in the direct line of fire, alongside the other port of call destinations.”

Read more of this article from our news partner at The Palm Beach Post.

