Two Test Positive For COVID On Fully Vaccinated Caribbean Cruise

Two people on a fully vaccinated Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing out of St. Maarten last weekend tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

The passengers, who were sharing a stateroom onboard the Celebrity Millennium, came up positive for COVID-19 while undergoing the required end-of-cruise testing, the Miami-based cruise line said.

The individuals were asymptomatic, placed in isolation and monitored by the ship’s medical team. Royal Caribbean said contract tracing was being conducted and results expedited.

All passengers were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID test within 72 hours before the Caribbean cruise out of St. Maarten on June 5. Children ineligible for the vaccine had to show a negative test.

The ship was “sailing with fully vaccinated crew and guests and following comprehensive protocols that align with our destination partners and exceed CDC guidelines to protect the health and safety of our guests,” the statement said.

“This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit.”

More than 600 passengers were onboard for the first revenue cruise from a North American port since the industry was shut down in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

