WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Fired Department of Health Employee Receives Whistleblower Status

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 31, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT
Rebekah Jones says Florida law enforcement agents seized electronic devices from her home in retaliation for her sharing COVID-19 data — and criticizing the state's pandemic response.
Rebekah Jones had raised questions about Florida's COVID-19 data after being ousted as the data's curator.

The state says Rebehah Jones was fired for insubordination after being reprimanded several times.

A former Florida Department of Health employee is getting whistleblower status a year after being fired for repeatedly violating the agency's policy about communicating with the media.

Rebekah Jones had raised questions about Florida's COVID-19 data after being ousted as the data's curator.

State officials said she was fired for insubordination after being reprimanded several times, according to state records.

The Miami Herald reported that the Office of the Inspector General told her attorneys on Friday that the information she disclosed meets the criteria for whistleblower status.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Rebekah JonesFlorida Department of Healthwhistleblower
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
