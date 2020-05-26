© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Public Remarks Prompted Coronavirus Data Curator's Firing

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 26, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
Rebekah Jones
Syracuse University
Rebekah Jones has sought to sow doubt about the credibility of the data after being ousted as the data’s curator.";

Records show that the woman who raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data had been reprimanded and ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information.

Rebekah Jones has sought to sow doubt about the credibility of the data after being ousted as the data’s curator.

State health officials strenuously deny any issue with the information's accuracy as Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to make a data-driven case for a step-by-step reopening of the state’s battered economy.

Jones has suggested Health Department managers wanted her to manipulate information to paint a rosier picture and that she pushed back. Read More

