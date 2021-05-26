Kidder Leaving Post As Florida Medicaid Director

Florida Medicaid director Beth Kidder has submitted her resignation from the state Agency for Health Care Administration and taken a job with a consulting firm that specializes in financing and evaluation of publicly funded health care programs.

Kidder’s resignation as a deputy secretary at the agency is effective at the end of the month. Tom Wallace, assistant deputy secretary of Medicaid finance and analytics, has been named the new Medicaid director.

Wallace has made $124,630 annually. Kidder, who has been paid $145,230 a year, has taken a position at Health Management Associates in Tallahassee.

Kidder’s departure comes after Molly McKinstry, a former deputy secretary of health quality assurance, left AHCA at the end of March to become chief of staff at the Department of Children and Families. McKinstry joined former interim AHCA Secretary Shevaun Harris, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as secretary of the Department of Children and Families.

DeSantis appointed Simone Marstiller, a former secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice, as AHCA secretary.