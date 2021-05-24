Florida's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Remains Under 4%

On a day Florida reported passing the 10 million mark for coronavirus vaccination, the positivity rate for new cases remained below 4%.

Sunday's positivity rate was 3.91% on 61,949 tests. It's the 13th straight day that the positivity rate was under 5%.

Saturday's rate of 3.55% was the lowest since Oct. 11.

Health experts say rates consistently below 5% could indicate community transmission is under control.

Meantime, the state reported 2,069 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday's report, bringing the total to 2,310,335.

Thirteen deaths from COVID-related complications were recorded Sunday. There were 22 deaths the previous day.

A total of 36,474 resident have died with complications related to COVID-19. Of those, 11,467 were residents or staff members of long-term care facilities - an increase of 53 from the previous Sunday's report.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 10,005,987 have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 7,965,477 are considered fully immunized.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 were 2,099, up 20 from the previous day. Saturday's number was the lowest since October.

State Totals (as of Sunday, May 23)

Positive Tests – 2,310,335 | Deaths – 37,207



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 2,069 | Deaths – 13

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 402 | Deaths – 2



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 61,949 | Positivity Rate – 3.91%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 23: 2,069/13

May 22: 3,406/22

May 21: 2,371/96

May 20: 2,893/77

May 19: 2,811/45

May 18: 2,805/97

May 17: 1,976/59

May 16: 2,482/22

May 15: 3,319/57

May 14: 3,590/71

May 13: 4,064/50

May 12: 3,184/51

May 11: 3,263/49

May 10: 2,296/53

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7