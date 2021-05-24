© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Floridians Eager To Travel To Europe, But European Visitors To Florida Must Wait

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published May 24, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT
Photo: Spencer Davis
Spencer Davis
/
Don’t expect to see the surge in outbound traffic translate into visits to Florida right away.

While Americans are booking more international trips, the U.S. remains closed to most international visitors, including Canadians.

Floridians are booking trips to Europe, after last week's announcement that tourists are being welcomed back by the European Union starting this summer. However, it could be a while before visitors from Europe and elsewhere return to the Sunshine State.

The past year has been grim for travel agents like Janice Sinardi. But following the EU announcement, the phone at her Temple Terrace office started ringing off the hook.

“I've had inquiries for Spain, a lot for Italy because Italy is one of the No. 1 places most people want to go to,” she said. “But France, Greece. As a matter of fact, this morning, I booked somebody to Greece for late June.”

Crossing the Atlantic will be easier starting next month as British Airways returns to Tampa International Airport. Flights to Zurich resume in July, and direct service to Germany comes back in September.

Don’t expect to see the surge in outbound traffic translate into visits to Florida right away. The U.S. remains closed to most international visitors, including Canadians. According to Visit Florida, 3.6 million people from Canada visited Florida in 2019.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently said 75% of Canada's population will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the U.S. border can reopen.

The U.S. Travel Association, an industry trade group, is calling on the Biden administration to relax restrictions on international travel. “Based on science and data, resumption of travel between low-risk countries, and in particular among vaccinated individuals, should be allowed to resume,” the USTA said in an open letter to President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirustravelinternational travelersair traveleuropean unioneuropeCanadaVisit Florida
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by , the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
Related Content