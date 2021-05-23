New COVID-19 Cases Plummet To Lowest Levels Since June

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seensince last summer, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.

The seven-day average for new cases dropped below 30,000 per day this past week. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pointed out cases have not been this low since June 18.

The average number of deaths over the last seven days also dropped to 552 — a rate not seen since July. It's a dramatic drop since the pandemic hit a devastating crescendo in January.

Health experts credit the rollout of vaccines to a dramatic turnaround since January. According to the CDC, 61.3% of people older than 18 have received at least one shot, and 49.6% are fully vaccinated.

But experts cautioned that not enough Americans have been vaccinated to completely extinguish the virus and demand has dropped across much of the country.

President Joe Biden is trying to convince people to sign up for shots by hitting on an upbeat message that vaccines offer a return to normal life.

