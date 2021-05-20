State-Run Coronavirus Testing Sites Are About To Swab Their Last Noses

State-run coronavirus testing sites will be closing over the next few days, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley cited a downward trend in the positivity rate and number of cases. Dudley also cited a decrease in the demand for tests.

Pasco health officials say they are closing the drive-thru testing site with the positivity rate in the county below 5% and with more than 226,000 vaccines administered, while also citing decreased demand for tests.

The state is also scheduled to close its state-run vaccination sites in Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, and the Tampa Greyhound Track, on May 26.

The various sites have different closing dates. Click here to see the division's testing web page for updates on locations in your area.

Some testing locations announced updates on Wednesday:

The test site at University Mall in Tampa is closing as of Friday.

Pasco County Health Department announced the last day of drive-thru testing at Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey will be Monday.

In Palm Beach County, the site at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches will swab its last nose on Saturday.

On Friday, two testing centers in Boca Raton, one at Town Center mall and Florida Atlantic University, will close.

Many sites have already closed, including the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg and the Bradenton Convention Center.

Officials say tests are available at several pharmacies throughout the state and at other providers.

