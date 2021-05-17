Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Closing

This is the last week to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

The appointment portal is available through Friday, when the center will stop giving vaccinations to make room for conferences and other events at the facility.

Click here to register.

Medical staff will provide first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds through Wednesday. The site will close by offering one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday and Friday.

Vaccines at the site are by appointment only.

Anyone getting a shot on-site must provide a valid form of identification, such as a driver's license or school ID, and the QR code from registration.



