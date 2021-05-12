Florida Matters: As Vaccinations Lag, Education and Incentives Ramp Up

More than 7 million Floridians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s about 33% of the population.

The Biden administration has set a national goal that 70% of adults receive at least one dose by the Fourth of July.

For some folks, getting a shot is as easy as walking into the nearest Publix or CVS. But vaccination rates are lower in communities of color, where hesitancy and misinformation persist.

On this week's episode of "Florida Matters," we check in on the vaccine rollout in Florida and look at how doctors are working to get more shots into arms.

First, host Bradley George talks with WUSF and Health News Florida reporter Stephanie Colombini.

Now that vaccinations are slowing down, she says the push to educate unvaccinated Floridians — especially younger people — is growing.

SPECIAL REPORT: Unequal Shots

That's exactly what Dr. Kevin Sneed is focusing on.

He's dean of the University of South Florida’s College of Pharmacy and executive director of WE-CARE, a community health care initiative. Top of mind for him is making sure people get accurate information about the vaccines.

Beyond that, Sneed says, he and his team allow people to decide whether to get vaccinated.

