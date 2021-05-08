© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix Accepting Walk-Ins For COVID Vaccinations

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published May 8, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT
Front of a Publix store
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF Public Media
/

Walk-in customers may choose the two-dose Moderna or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, pending availability.

Publix pharmacy locations now accept walk-in customers who want to get the COVID‑19 vaccine, in addition to those who schedule appointments online, while supplies last.

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals 18 and older, and walk-in customers may choose the two-dose Moderna or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, pending availability.

Customers who receive the Moderna vaccine will be provided an appointment to receive their second dose.

Appointments are encouraged for the most efficient vaccination experience and to ensure the preferred vaccine is available. Appointments can be made through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine, and same-day appointments may be available.

Copyright 2021 WMFE.

