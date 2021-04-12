© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Many Long-Term Care Staffers Refused Vaccine; Now Have More Infections Than Residents

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN
Published April 12, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT
Mary Daniel washing dishes at memory care facility
Mary Daniel
/
"It’s the residents who are getting punished because their families are getting locked out again,” says Mary Daniel, a caregiver and advocate for families of residents.

Despite state and federal attempts to offer vaccinations at all nursing homes and assisted-living centers in the state, 62% of staffers have declined.

At the state's long-term care facilities, more workers are infected with COVID-19 than elderly residents, a dramatic shift from earlier in the pandemic, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite state and federal attempts to offer vaccinations at all nursing homes and assisted-living centers in the state, 62% of staffers have declined — posing the single biggest threat to the more than 25,000 elderly people in those facilities who are also unvaccinated.

“These are the folks from the beginning that were bringing it in,” said Mary Daniel of Jacksonville, a caregiver and advocate for families of residents.

“It’s frustrating. Staff members are choosing not to get the vaccine and it’s the residents who are getting punished because their families are getting locked out again.”

Read more of this article from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

— By Cindy Krischer Goodman, Kate Santich and Adelaide Chen / The South Florida Sun Sentinel

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM.

WLRN
