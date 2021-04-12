Many Long-Term Care Staffers Refused Vaccine; Now Have More Infections Than Residents

At the state's long-term care facilities, more workers are infected with COVID-19 than elderly residents, a dramatic shift from earlier in the pandemic, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite state and federal attempts to offer vaccinations at all nursing homes and assisted-living centers in the state, 62% of staffers have declined — posing the single biggest threat to the more than 25,000 elderly people in those facilities who are also unvaccinated.

“These are the folks from the beginning that were bringing it in,” said Mary Daniel of Jacksonville, a caregiver and advocate for families of residents.

“It’s frustrating. Staff members are choosing not to get the vaccine and it’s the residents who are getting punished because their families are getting locked out again.”

— By Cindy Krischer Goodman, Kate Santich and Adelaide Chen / The South Florida Sun Sentinel

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM.