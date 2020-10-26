-
For-profit nursing homes say the coronavirus has left them almost broke and needing financial help from the government. But critics say their business model is the problem.
The federal government is offering nursing homes the chance to opt in to the new program, in which pharmacy staff would deliver and administer a future vaccine on site.
Health News Florida has learned that Florida has a new Long-Term Care Ombudsman, a position that has been vacant for almost a year.
Aging advocates sent a letter to Florida U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott urging Congress to pass an additional coronavirus relief package for...
Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut note that the law designated $200 million but only $1.5 million has been distributed to a handful of states.
Staff members at nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be required to be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks under a pair of emergency rules…
More than one-third of all COVID-19 deaths in America have been elderly residents and workers at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Mary Lanham’s assisted living complex in Florida tested all residents for COVID-19 — once in March and again in April — even though no one showed…
At a Wednesday Clay County news conference, officials announced that seven of the 28 long-term facilities in the county now have confirmed COVID-19 cases.
According to the latest Florida Department of Health COVID-19 report, Leon County is 4th in the state when it comes to coronavirus infections in long...