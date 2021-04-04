Florida Reports 4,700 New COVID Cases After Three Straight Days Over 6,000

Florida health officials reported 4,794 cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, ending a three-day run with more than 6,000 new diagnoses.

There were 22 deaths related to COVID-19 reported on Sunday. That’s a drop from 67 on Saturday and 96 on Friday. Of note, no deaths related to the disease were reported Sunday in the greater Tampa Bay region for the first time since October.

For the seven-day period ending Friday, the state reported 32,636 new cases, the highest weekly sum since Feb. 27-March 5. There were 438 deaths recorded during the week.

Florida’s overall totals as of Sunday were 2,081,826 new cases and 34,328 deaths.

Of the 81,534 people tested for the virus Saturday, 7.02% of those tested for the first time were positive. The state’s positivity rate has been over 6 percent for nine consecutive days.

On Sunday, the number of people being hospitalized for symptoms of COVID-19 dropped slightly to 2,865.

As of Sunday, nearly 6.3 million people in Florida had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 3.6 million people being fully vaccinated.



State Totals (as of Sunday, April 4)

Positive Tests – 2,081,826

Deaths – 34,328



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 4,794| Deaths – 22

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 983| Deaths – 0



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 81,534 | Positivity Rate – 7.02%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 4: 4,794/22

April 3: 6,017/67

April 2: 6,490/96

April 1: 6,790/71

March 31: 5,294/89

March 30: 5,062/92

March 29: 3,374/72

March 28: 4,943/36

March 27: 5,883/27

March 26: 5,750/167

March 25: 5,773/109

March 24: 5,143/31

March 23: 5,302/41

March 22: 2,862/39

March 21: 3,987/32

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7