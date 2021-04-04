COVID-19 Vaccines Open To Floridians Age 16 And Older

Floridians ages 16 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

As of Monday, anyone 18 and older is eligible to receive any version of the vaccine, either the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer shot or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson variety.

At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and 17, which is available at state-supported vaccination sites. Individuals in this age group must be accompanied by a guardian and complete the vaccine screening and consent form. Click here to download the form.

Note: Publix does not offer the Pfizer vaccine and will not schedule teens.

Also, Monday will be the final day the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the federally supported sites in Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami. On Tuesday, those locations will only offer the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Gov. Ron DeSantis approached distribution of the vaccine with a seniors-first strategy based on COVID-19 mortality rate. First access was granted to ages 65 and older and front-line health care workers.

The age was dropped as the number of doses given in that population increased and vaccine supply kept up. The eligibility moved to age 60 on March 15, then 50 on March 22 and 40 on March 29.

As of Sunday, more than 6.2 million Floridians have been vaccinated, according to the state. Eight counties have more than 100,000 fully vaccinated people: Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Pinellas.

All state-supported vaccination sites and their hours of operations are available at FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine.

Floridians can also preregister at myvaccine.fl.gov or call their county’s preregistration line listed here. Questions can also be directed to the Florida Department of Health hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

