WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
CDC Updates Guidelines: Fully Vaccinated Can Travel Again In U.S.

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT
Cars drive on Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg in June 2020.&#13;
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Friday to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S., without getting a COVID-19 test or going into quarantine.

The agency previously cautioned against unnecessary travel even for vaccinated people. The CDC says vaccinated people should still wear a mask and socially distance when traveling.

Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Friday to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S., without getting a COVID-19 test or going into quarantine.

The agency previously cautioned against unnecessary travel even for vaccinated people. The agency says vaccinated people should wear a mask and socially distance when traveling.

For international travel, vaccinated people should still get a COVID-19 test before flying to the U.S. and be tested soon after returning. Unvaccinated people are advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

According to the CDC, some 56 million people, or 17% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated. Nearly 100 million people in the U.S., or about 30% of the population, have received at least one dose.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

