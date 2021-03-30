Homebound Seniors Can Sign Up For Door-To-Door Vaccine Program

More than 5,200 elderly Floridians have been vaccinated as part of the state’s door-to-door effort to inoculate homebound seniors.

The program, which launched in February, was created to help vaccinate seniors who have limited mobility or don’t feel comfortable leaving their homes.

After 1,500 people were inoculated in a trial run, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced March 11 they would be expanding the program for seniors to “have the vaccine come directly to them.”

Since then, strike teams have administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 3,700 people, a state spokeswoman said. Additionally, more than 6,100 people have requested to be vaccinated as part of the program — with more than half of those people hailing from South Florida.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs, who said she has many homebound seniors in her district, said she hopes the state continues to place a strong emphasis on that community as the eligibility window to receive vaccines continues to expand.

Those who want to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their home can do so by filling out an online state survey (click here), emailing HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com or by calling 866-779-6121.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

— By Wells Dusenbury / The South Florida Sun Sentinel