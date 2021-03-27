Beginning April 5, Ages 16 And 17 Can Receive Pfizer Vaccine

Florida will allow ages 16 and 17 to begin receiving the two-dose Pfizer coronavirus vaccine April 5.

Parental consent will be required, either in person or by a signed form.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency order late Friday that says effective April 5, "all Floridians shall be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration."

The Pfizer vaccine has received emergency approval for ages 16 and older by the FDA.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved only for ages 18 and older.

Jason Mahon, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, confirmed to coverage partner South Florida Sun Sentinel that the state will follow FDA guidelines.

Not all Florida vaccine locations offer the Pfizer shot, so it is recommended to check ahead to see if it is available. To find a list of sites, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine.

DeSantis on Thursday announced that beginning this Monday, March 29, ages 40 and older will be eligible for any of the vaccines.

He also said ages 18 and older will be eligible starting April 5.

According to the Department of Health, the vaccine is now available for: