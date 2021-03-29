© 2020 Health News Florida



Nearly 5,000 People Test Positive For COVID-19 Sunday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 29, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT

On Friday, the state recorded the deaths of 167 people, the highest daily toll since Feb. 19. That count dropped significantly the next day, to 27, the lowest since November.

The state reported over 29,000 new coronavirus cases last week, about 8 percent more than the previous week. Last week also brought 483 additional deaths.

That uptick in new cases included four straight days over the 5,000 mark, and the weekend numbers stayed around that threshold.

The Florida Department of Health said on Sunday that 4,943 people tested over the previous 24 hours, with 5,883 reported Saturday and 5,750 on Friday.

That brings the state total to 2,044,005.

The positivity rate was at 6.8 percent.

The state reported that 36 people died due to complications related to COVID-19 on Sunday. That brings the total number in Florida to 33,819.

On Friday, the state recorded the deaths of 167 people, the highest daily toll since Feb. 19. That count dropped significantly the next day, to 27, the lowest amount since November.

For most of the past two weeks, daily death counts have trended downward, generally below 100.

Officials say deaths that are reported on any given day may have happened days or weeks earlier.

With the eligibility age for vaccines lowering to 40 on Monday, more than 5.6 million people in Florida have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health. Of those, more than 3.3 million were 65 and older.


State Totals (as of Sunday, March 28)

  • Positive Tests – 2,044,005
  • Deaths – 33,819


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 4,943 | Deaths – 36
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,063 | Deaths – 1


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 85,298 | Positivity Rate – 6.8%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 28: 4,943/36
  • March 27: 5,883/27
  • March 26: 5,750/167
  • March 25: 5,773/109
  • March 24: 5,143/31
  • March 23: 5,302/41
  • March 22: 2,862/39
  • March 21: 3,987/32
  • March 20: 5,105/64
  • March 19: 5,140/54
  • March 18: 5,093/99
  • March 17: 4,599/59
  • March 16: 4,791/102
  • March 15: 2,826/99

