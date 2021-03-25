News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Florida Vaccine Eligibility Drops To Age 40 On Monday, Then 18 A Week Later
Gov. Ron DeSantis says expands the eligibility to age 40 beginning Monday. Then, the shots will be available to age 18 and older on April 5.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor also said that on Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible.
Here is a YouTube video announcing the expansion.
This is a breaking news item and will be updated.