Florida Vaccine Eligibility Drops To Age 40 On Monday, Then 18 A Week Later

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 25, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT
govrondesantis_fb_032521.jpg
Facebook / YouTube
/
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the latest vaccine eligibility expansion in a video on Thursday morning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says expands the eligibility to age 40 beginning Monday. Then, the shots will be available to age 18 and older on April 5.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor also said that on Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible.

Here is a YouTube video announcing the expansion.

This is a breaking news item and will be updated.

