WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

House Approval Sends COVID-19 Liability Bill To Governor

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 27, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT
Florida Legislature
Florida House of Representatives
/

If enacted, businesses, governments and health care providers will be protected from COVID-19 lawsuits if they make a good effort to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.

A measure that would help shield businesses and health care providers from lawsuits related to COVID-19 passed the state House on Friday.

The House voted 83-31 to approve the measure (SB 72) and send it to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The bill is a priority for DeSantis, who's expected to sign it.

If enacted, businesses, governments and health care providers will be protected from COVID-19 lawsuits if they made a good effort to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.

For a lawsuit to move ahead, a plaintiff would have to show that the defendant deliberately ignored coronavirus guidelines.

A plaintiff would also need a signed affidavit from a doctor stating with reasonable certainty that injury or death caused by COVID-19 was a result of the defendant’s actions.

After Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, reached an agreement on details, the Senate voted 24-15 last week to approve the bill.

