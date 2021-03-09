© 2020 Health News Florida



Coronavirus
American Rescue Plan Includes Billions More For Air Travel

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published March 9, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST
Daylina Miller / WUSF
/
Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano warns that, even with more government assistance and coronavirus vaccines, airlines and airports still face a long recovery.

Airlines and airports, which have been hit hard financially by the pandemic, will get another $14 billion under President Biden’s plan, provided they do not lay off any staff before October.

President JOe Biden’s American Rescue Plan — which the House is scheduled to vote on Tuesday — includes support for the aviation industry.

Airports and airlines have already received billions of dollars in federal money from the CARES Act and the stimulus package passed late last year.
The financial losses from the pandemic cut deep, and the industry asked lawmakers for more help in Biden’s proposal. Airlines will get another $14 billion, under the condition they do not lay off any staff before October.

The bill also includes $800 million for concessionaires, who operate airport restaurants and shops. These companies laid off hundreds of workers at Tampa International Airport last year, though some have since been re-hired.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) touted the relief during a press conference at Tampa International Airport on Monday. She was joined by airport CEO Joe Lopano and George Tinsley, who owns the P.F. Chang’s at TPA and other airport restaurants.

Lopano said he saw “green shoots” for the airline industry thanks to an accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but he warned there was a long road ahead.

“The lasting impact of COVID on our business is undeniable,” he said. “Our airport is faced with staggering revenue losses in the coming years as commercial aviation slowly, very slowly, gets back on its feet.”

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Congresscoronavirus reliefairlinesairportsU.S. Rep. Kathy CastorTampa International Airport
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by , the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
