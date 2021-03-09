American Rescue Plan Includes Billions More For Air Travel

President JOe Biden’s American Rescue Plan — which the House is scheduled to vote on Tuesday — includes support for the aviation industry.

Airports and airlines have already received billions of dollars in federal money from the CARES Act and the stimulus package passed late last year.

The financial losses from the pandemic cut deep, and the industry asked lawmakers for more help in Biden’s proposal. Airlines will get another $14 billion, under the condition they do not lay off any staff before October.

The bill also includes $800 million for concessionaires, who operate airport restaurants and shops. These companies laid off hundreds of workers at Tampa International Airport last year, though some have since been re-hired.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) touted the relief during a press conference at Tampa International Airport on Monday. She was joined by airport CEO Joe Lopano and George Tinsley, who owns the P.F. Chang’s at TPA and other airport restaurants.

Lopano said he saw “green shoots” for the airline industry thanks to an accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but he warned there was a long road ahead.

“The lasting impact of COVID on our business is undeniable,” he said. “Our airport is faced with staggering revenue losses in the coming years as commercial aviation slowly, very slowly, gets back on its feet.”



Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7