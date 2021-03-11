Those Opposing THC Cap Say It Will Force Patients To Buy More

As the number of medical marijuana patients in Florida grows, Republican lawmakers in Tallahassee are once again exploring a possible cap on the level of THC in medical marijuana.

Sally Peebles, a partner with Vicente Sederberg and a member of the state’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee, said Wednesday two issues are of concern now: the high price of medical marijuana and dispensaries running out of the high-demand product.

Peebles said on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross that a cap on THC would worsen those issues.

“Certain patients simply just need higher THC levels to be provided relief from their symptoms. By creating a cap on THC, that same patient is going to have to go out and purchase more product to get the same relief.”

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive component of marijuana that makes users feel high.

A pair of legislative proposals would place a 10 percent THC cap on smokable marijuana and limit THC levels to 16 percent in other medical-marijuana products, excluding edibles.

Peebles says limiting THC to 10 percent will require cultivators to destroy their current genetics or grow plants in a way that will stunt their development, which will result in less medical marijuana being available.

A similar push to cap THC failed in the Legislature last year.



