Tampa FEMA Site Not Going Through Daily Vaccine Supply, Official Says

Despite demand for COVID-19 vaccines, federally run sites in Tampa are not using their full supply every day, an official said.

FEMA has the ability to vaccinate 3,000 people daily at the Tampa Greyhound Track, and 500 people a day at the two satellite locations at Hillsborough Community College and Lake Maude Park.

Hallie Anderson with FEMA said the main reason supplies aren't used up has to do with no-shows.

"It's largely because of people either can't make their appointments or make their appointments and don't show up," Anderson said. "We do have great appointment availability still in the system."

Anderson could not elaborate on how many vaccines go unused at the end of the day, but said it varies. Either way, she said, vaccines are only given to those who meet eligibility requirements.

Unused vaccines are saved for the next day or redistributed to other FEMA sites.



