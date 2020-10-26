U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor

-
U.S. Senator Bill Nelson and Tampa Congresswoman Kathy Castor are asking the federal government to step in after thousands of kids were kicked off a...
There are few laws in place to keep prescription drug companies from raising their prices to levels unaffordable for many people.
At least two Florida Republicans in Congress have broken with their party and are calling on the GOP leadership to approve $1.9 billion in emergency...
UPDATED 7/8 with University Beat audio report and additional quotes. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, over half of American girls ages...