Miami-Dade Vaccine Site Reverts To State Priority A Day After Giving Shots To All

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 8, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST
Miami Herald via WLRN
People wait in line to get vaccinated at the FEMA Florida City Vaccination site located within the Florida City Youth Center on Sunday, Mar., 7, 2021.

A Florida City site that responded to low demand Saturday by vaccinating everybody found high demand Sunday morning as it reverted back to state limitations.

A Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccination site was overwhelmed Sunday after word spread it was inoculating all adults the day before.

The federally run site in Florida City had so few takers on Saturday, it had given shots to any adult who showed up before the supply ran out.

But it again was enforcing Florida's strict eligibility rules Sunday and a police officer had to be called to calm the crowd of about 200.

A Florida City police officer said through a megaphone, “If you do not meet the criteria, you will not be vaccinated today.”

The vaccination site, at Florida City Youth Center, is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency but follows eligibility rules set in Gov. Ron DeSantis' Executive Order 21-47.

The order limits vaccinations to people over 65; long-term health care facility residents and staff; direct-contact health care employees; and people over 50 in law enforcement, firefighters or K-12 school workers.

Information from the David J. Neal, Colleen Wright and Jacqueline Charles of WLRN news partner The Miami Herald was used in this report.

Read more from The Miami Herald.

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineMiami DadeFlorida CityFEMA
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
