DeSantis: Floridians 60 And Up Will Soon Be Able To Get Coronavirus Vaccines

Sometime this month, all Floridians age 60 and up will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, an expansion beyond the current restriction limiting the shots to people age 65 and over.

That's according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis said Friday that the shift this month in age restrictions will be made depending on the supply of vaccines coming to Florida.

He says eligibility may eventually include people age 55 and older and that anyone in the age group regardless of occupation will be eligible.

Besides seniors, others eligible for shots include health care workers, police officers and firefighters over age 50 and all school employees.

