In Pasco, DeSantis Steps Up Coronavirus Vaccine Availability For Seniors

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to roll out more coronavirus vaccine stations Wednesday during a stop in Zephyrhills.

He announced a partnership with Walgreens, starting with two pharmacies in Pasco County that will begin distribution Friday.

DeSantis said the state is stepping up shots in Pasco because fewer than half the county's seniors have been vaccinated.

"Bottom line: I think this is going to be our best week yet in terms of the number of doses — not just first doses, but of course we are doing a lot of second doses," he said.

He said shots are now being given to seniors at 19 Publix pharmacies, three Walmarts and one Winn-Dixie supermarket in the county.

"Forty states have higher COVID mortality among seniors than the state of Florida. Because we tried to focus on seniors, our nursing homes, our elderly," he said. "And so it can be done."

He said there are going to be 3,300 Pfizer shots given over the next three days for seniors in Pasco, and another 3,300 at the Four Lakes Mobile Home Park in Polk County.

