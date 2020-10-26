-
Counties across of Tampa Bay can now operate short-term vacation rentals. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has approved...
Drinking water at several Polk County Public Schools has tested positive for lead. Now, the school district says it will test all of its schools for the...
In a second phase of a plan to increase its use of solar energy, Tampa Electric Co. on Friday asked state regulators for approval to recoup money from…
fter the shooting in Parkland, Florida lawmakers set aside money to beef up school security. $162 million will help schools provide safety officers at…
The Agape Food Bank in Winter Haven shut its doors at the end of December.But some charities believe the change may actually benefit those in need of food…
Officials say a Polk County teen girl is dead after collapsing during a soccer game.The Ledger reports that 15-year-old Jordan Bonny was rushed to a…
Florida Hospital has purchased about 100 acres along Interstate 4 in Lakeland where it plans to build a freestanding emergency room and eventually a…
On a recent Tuesday, the weekly produce market co-op at the Woodbrook Estates mobile home community in Lakeland was bustling.
Polk County is a place of so many contradictions. It's the home of beautiful lakes, charming downtowns and historic landmarks. But this birthplace of...
Three unvaccinated horses in Central Florida have caught eastern equine encephalitis.There have been two cases in Polk County and one in Osceola County.…