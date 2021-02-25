© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa Mall Vaccine Site Swapping Places With Testing Site At Bucs' Stadium

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published February 25, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST
Drive-through coronavirus vaccines are administered at University Mall in Tampa on Jan. 21, 2021.
Drive-thru coronavirus vaccines are administered at University Mall in Tampa on Jan. 21, 2021.

The move to Raymond James Stadium will help relieve congestion at University Mall, where thousands were showing up daily for vaccines.

A COVID-19 vaccination site at University Mall in Hillsborough County and a coronavirus testing site at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa are swapping places.

State officials announced the move on Wednesday, saying it will relieve congestion and long wait times for the thousands who were showing up daily for vaccines.

The vaccination site will open in Lot 14 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stadium on March 1 and will accommodate up to 3,200 people per day. Vaccines will no longer be offered at the mall after Feb. 27.

The testing site will shut down at the stadium on Feb. 28 and open at University Mall on March 2.

Those who have already scheduled vaccine appointments will be able to get them at the new location.

To schedule a vaccine call 866-200-3896 or visit .

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19coronavirus vaccineCoronaviruscoronavirus testingTampa
Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
See stories by Julio Ochoa
Related Content