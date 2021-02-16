© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Palm Beach County Vaccinations Delayed Because Of Snows

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN
Published February 16, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST
Seniors stand in line to make an appointment to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine outside the King's Point clubhouse in Delray Beach, Florida on December 30, 2020.
Seniors stand in line to make an appointment to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine outside the King's Point clubhouse in Delray Beach, Florida on December 30, 2020.

Since the county’s independent Health Care District won’t receive the nearly 5,000 doses it was promised, it won’t be able to administer first shots of the vaccine until shipments resume.

With snow blanketing much of the country, shipments of the coronavirus vaccine won’t arrive in Palm Beach County on Tuesday as planned, said Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the county’s state-run health department.

While those with appointments at Publix or those who are scheduled to receive second doses through county health agencies won’t be affected, there will be a significant slowdown in the number of seniors who will get a first shot, Alonso said Monday.

Since the county’s independent Health Care District won’t receive the nearly 5,000 doses it was promised, it won’t be able to administer first shots of the vaccine until shipments resume, she said.

— By Jane Musgrave / The Palm Beach Post

Read more from our news partner at The Palm Beach Post.


Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridacoronavirus vaccineCoronavirusCOVID-19Palm Beach County
WLRN
Related Content