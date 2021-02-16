Palm Beach County Vaccinations Delayed Because Of Snows

With snow blanketing much of the country, shipments of the coronavirus vaccine won’t arrive in Palm Beach County on Tuesday as planned, said Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the county’s state-run health department.

While those with appointments at Publix or those who are scheduled to receive second doses through county health agencies won’t be affected, there will be a significant slowdown in the number of seniors who will get a first shot, Alonso said Monday.

Since the county’s independent Health Care District won’t receive the nearly 5,000 doses it was promised, it won’t be able to administer first shots of the vaccine until shipments resume, she said.

— By Jane Musgrave / The Palm Beach Post

Read more from our news partner at The Palm Beach Post.



Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .