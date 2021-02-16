State Reports Lowest Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Since October

The state on Monday reported the fewest number of people testing positive for the coronavirus on a daily basis since the end of October.

The Florida Department of Health said 3,615 people tested positive since Sunday's report. That's less than half the average daily total from last week.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,830,988.

Statewide, 159 people died due to complications from COVID-19. The overall death toll in the state now stands at 29,434 people. While the deaths were recorded Monday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The state reported 66,165 tests were administered Sunday — 60,000 less than the average daily number from last week. The rate for those testing positive for the first time was 6.83%.

Florida is now averaging 7,056 cases per day in the last week, compared with an average of more than 10,275 daily cases two weeks ago. That’s a 31 percent drop, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

Florida is mirroring the nationwide trend. The U.S. is averaging 90,416 cases per day, compared with more than 169,495 cases per day Jan. 24.

Another promising statistic: More than 1 million Floridians have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19.

Florida’s vaccination numbers are improving, and retailers like Walmart, Publix, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie have come online in the last week offering vaccines to Floridians 65 and older. Those new allocations take time to be reflected in state reports.

Just shy of 5 percent of Florida’s population is immunized. Florida still has a long way to go to get to the 70 to 80 percent needed for herd immunity.

Florida continues to lead the U.S. with the most cases of the B.1.1.7. variant first found the U.K.: 379 in Florida. That variant appears to be more contagious and early scientific literature suggests it could be more deadly as well.



State Totals (as of Monday, Feb. 15):

Positive Tests – 1,830,988

Deaths – 29,434



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,615 | Deaths – 159

Positive Tests – 3,615 | Deaths – 159 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 753 | Deaths - 7



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 66,165 | Positivity Rate – 6.83%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 15: 3,615/159

Feb. 14: 5,436/96

Feb. 13: 7,515/118

Feb. 12: 7,617/190

Feb. 11: 8,525/180

Feb. 10: 7,537/165

Feb. 9: 7,023/239

Feb. 8: 5,737/126

Feb. 7: 6,624/103

Feb. 6: 7,486/145

Feb. 5: 11,543/215

Feb. 4: 7,711/226

Feb. 3: 6,979/203

Feb. 2: 10,533/140

