Telemundo Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Info Website For Spanish Speakers
The website, which also has information in English and Mandarin, can search for vaccination locations across South Florida and the United States.
A new website aims to help people, especially Latinos, find information about the COVID-19 vaccines. It also explains who’s eligible and where to get them.
There is also information in English and Mandarin.
The site is by Telemundo and Comcast NBC Universal. It can search for locations across South Florida and the United States.
“We really felt that it was Telemundo’s responsibility as a leading Spanish-language network to really pool our resources together and put that information out there to help them make educated decisions,” says Christina Kolbjornsen, of NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises.
The website is Planifica Tu Vacuna.com (Translated: Plan Your Vaccine).
