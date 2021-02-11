Time For That Second Vaccine Dose? Here's How To Get Your Appointment In South Florida

After getting your appointment for the first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (we've got you covered here if you need tips on getting that appointment), you'll need to get the booster shot.

No, the vaccines are not interchangeable. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control urges people to get both vaccines from the same manufacturer because the safety and efficacy of a mixed vaccination hasn't been evaluated.

We have listed advice below on how to go about securing your second appointment in South Florida. This guidance will likely change and we'll continue to update this post as we receive new information.

Single-dose vaccines are not yet available in the U.S. According to the CDC, the second Pfizer or Moderna dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, but the second dose of either vaccine may be received up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose.

Side effects and symptoms after receiving the shot may feel like flu, tiredness, headaches and arm pain.

Venues and counties have different ways to sign qualifying people up for the second shot:

MONROE COUNTY

If you received your first dose of the Moderna vaccine via the Department of Health in Monroe County, you'll get a call confirming the second dose appointment time and place.

Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Mariner’s Hospital will be contacted by staff.

The DOH does not yet have the Pfizer vaccine. You need to return to return to Mariner's for your second dose if that's where you got your first shot.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

The county will contact people, by email, text or phone, a few days before it's time to get the second dose to schedule the appointment.

That means for a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, about 21 days after the first shot. The second dose of Moderna vaccines should be taken four weeks (28 days) after the first one. People who received the Moderna vaccine at Tropical Park or the Dolphin Park & Ride will get contacted as well to make their second appointment.

The county has a list of frequently asked questions here.

You will need to bring the CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card and a government issued identification to your appointment.

BROWARD COUNTY

If you got your first dose of the vaccine at a Florida Department of Health in Broward County site through the previous appointment system (the county's website), you'd go to the same site on the date written on your vaccination card at the same time you arrived for your first dose. Bring your card with you.

But those who used the current phone-based appointment system will receive a call about 14 days after the first dose to schedule that second dose appointment.

People who got their first shot at Snyder Park (3299 S.W. 4th Ave.) in Fort Lauderdale, will need to return to the park 21 days later, on the date that should be written on your appointment card. You must bring that card and government issued ID to the second appointment.

If you use Twitter, the department publishes updates on its account.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

If you received your first dose through the Department of Health in Palm Beach County (not the Health Care District), the DOH will contact you to schedule your second dose no later than three weeks since the first one. The DOH in Palm Beach will not administer shots to people who did not get their first dose from them.

Health Care District of Palm Beach County

These sites include South Florida Fairgrounds, South County Civic Center are run by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. The John Prince Park location is currently closed. more information.

REGIONWIDE

State-supported sites, like Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park, will contact people for their second dose appointment by phone.

If you haven't received a call to schedule your second appointment, keep calling the state's COVID-19 scheduling line at 888-499-0840 or fill out the "contact us" form of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

