Florida Adds 11,423 Coronavirus Cases, 207 Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published January 29, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST
The Tampa Bay region reported another 2,000 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
It's the highest number of new cases — and lowest percent positivity rate — reported in a single day since Saturday.

Another 11,423 people in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday.

It's the first time the state has reported new cases above 10,000 since Saturday. But Thursday's positivity rate of 7.7 percent was also lower than it had been in almost a week.

The Florida Department of Health recorded another 207 COVID-19 related deaths since Wednesday.

While the deaths were recorded Thursday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

As of Thursday evening, 6,566 people are currently hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, continuing a steady decline over the past few days.

Almost 1.57 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, with 247,330 getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Jan. 28):

  • Positive Tests – 1,687,594
  • Deaths – 26,456


Daily Changes:

State:

  • Positive Tests – 11,423| Deaths – 207


Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 2,003 | Deaths – 39


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 174,453 | Positivity Rate – 7.7%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan. 28: 11,423/207
  • Jan. 27: 8,408/169
  • Jan. 26: 9,594/231
  • Jan. 25: 8,720/156
  • Jan. 24: 9,535/132
  • Jan. 23: 12,311/156
  • Jan. 22: 13,719/277
  • Jan. 21: 12,873/163
  • Jan. 20: 11,914/145
  • Jan. 19: 9,816/163
  • Jan. 18: 8,002/142
  • Jan. 17: 11,093/135
  • Jan. 16: 12,119/211
  • Jan. 15: 16,875/188

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
