WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Says 307,000 Doses Of COVID Vaccine Expected Next Week

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published January 28, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST
1280px-Covid19_vaccine_biontech_pfizer_2

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday night that Florida will receive 307,000 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, but that still wasn’t enough to meet demand.

The governor tweeted about the “modest increase” from the federal government, but added that “supply remains a critical issue in vaccinating our 65 and older population.”

The supply is expected to arrive early in the week.

DeSantis has made vaccinating the state’s vulnerable elderly population a priority.

He said the state has been receiving about 260,000 first doses of the two-shot vaccine each week, but administering about 370,000.

DeSantis and the White House have exchanged words this week over the number of doses sent to the state.

DeSantis has called the distribution “stagnant,” but White House spokesperson Jen Psaki replied that Florida has only used half of its supply. DeSantis replied that those vaccines are being held as second doses for seniors.

COVID-19coronavirus vaccineCoronavirusGov. Ron DeSantis
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
