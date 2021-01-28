DeSantis Says 307,000 Doses Of COVID Vaccine Expected Next Week

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday night that Florida will receive 307,000 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, but that still wasn’t enough to meet demand.

The governor tweeted about the “modest increase” from the federal government, but added that “supply remains a critical issue in vaccinating our 65 and older population.”

The supply is expected to arrive early in the week.

We just learned Florida's vaccine allocation for next week. My statement — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 27, 2021

DeSantis has made vaccinating the state’s vulnerable elderly population a priority.

He said the state has been receiving about 260,000 first doses of the two-shot vaccine each week, but administering about 370,000.

DeSantis and the White House have exchanged words this week over the number of doses sent to the state.

DeSantis has called the distribution “stagnant,” but White House spokesperson Jen Psaki replied that Florida has only used half of its supply. DeSantis replied that those vaccines are being held as second doses for seniors.

