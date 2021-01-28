© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Publix’s Vaccine Sign-up Site Will Open Again Friday — With Changes

Health News Florida | By WLRN
Published January 28, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST
Many seniors said they couldn’t get past a virtual waiting room, while also not having any idea whether they even had a chance at the scarce number of vaccines.

Publix’s vaccine sign-up website is being upgraded with new features — aimed at keeping people better informed about their progress in trying to schedule appointments, including for the next sign-up this Friday.

In recent days, frustrated seniors have complained of sitting in front of their computers long before dawn, anxious to get a spot for the COVID-19 vaccine through the Publix website. But many seniors said they couldn’t get past a virtual waiting room, while also not having any idea whether they even had a chance at the scarce number of vaccines.

Publix on Wednesday said it has added a countdown clock to the website so customers can verify that their web page is refreshing. And the number of available appointments by each county throughout the state now shows on the website and is constantly refreshed and updated.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

— By Lisa J. Huriash / The South Florida Sun Sentinel

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM.

WLRN
