© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa To Issue Outdoor Mask Mandate For Super Bowl, Mayor Says

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 28, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST
Masks will be required at crowded outdoor events around the Super Bowl, including the Super Bowl Experience.
Masks will be required at crowded outdoor events around the Super Bowl, including the Super Bowl Experience.

The order would include events such as the Super Bowl Experience, a fan event that will take place at various locations along the Riverwalk starting Friday.

Fans attending outdoor Super Bowl activities in Tampa will be required to wear face masks.

In a Facebook Live video Wednesday, in which she provided updates on the city’s efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she will extend an existing mandate to include outdoor events.

“We have a mask order in place and we are extending that for a number of the outdoor areas that we know will be densely populated with Super Bowl fans,” Castor said.

The order would include events such as the Super Bowl Experience, a fan event that will take place at various locations along the Tampa Riverwalk starting Friday.

It would also include the game. The Tampa Bay Bucs will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusJane CastorsportsSuper Bowl
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content