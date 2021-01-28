Tampa To Issue Outdoor Mask Mandate For Super Bowl, Mayor Says

Fans attending outdoor Super Bowl activities in Tampa will be required to wear face masks.

In a Facebook Live video Wednesday, in which she provided updates on the city’s efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she will extend an existing mandate to include outdoor events.

“We have a mask order in place and we are extending that for a number of the outdoor areas that we know will be densely populated with Super Bowl fans,” Castor said.

The order would include events such as the Super Bowl Experience, a fan event that will take place at various locations along the Tampa Riverwalk starting Friday.

It would also include the game. The Tampa Bay Bucs will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

