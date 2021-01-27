© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix COVID Vaccine Program Adds Indian River, St. Lucie Counties

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published January 27, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST

The vaccines will be available at eight Publix pharmacies in Indian River County and 11 in St. Lucie County, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

Florida’s partnership with Publix to administer the COVID-19 vaccine expanded into St. Lucie and Indian river counties on Monday.

The vaccine is now available at 261 stores in 20 Florida counties. Previously, the program went into Citrus, Marion, Hernando, Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Flagler, St. Johns, Volusia, Charlotte, Brevard, Lee, Martin, Monroe, Palm Beach and Collier.

People 65 and older can make appointments through Publix online at publix.com/covidvaccine. Inoculations at the newly added locations begins Thursday.

“We’re just making sure that we spread it out so that it’s convenient for people so that people don’t have to drive all over God's green Earth," DeSantis said at a news conference in Vero Beach.

