Palm Beach County Can Enforce Mask Mandate, Court Rules

Palm Beach County cannot be blocked from enforcing its COVID-19 mask mandate, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

“The mask mandate is directed to protecting the health ... of people in the proximity of the mask wearer,” the state's 4th District Court of Appeal said in a ruling on a case brought by four Palm Beach County residents challenging the legality of the mask requirements.

The county’s mandate has “has a clear rational basis based on the protection of public health.” the court ruled.

— By Rafael Olmeda / The South Florida Sun Sentinel

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM.