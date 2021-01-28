News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Palm Beach County Can Enforce Mask Mandate, Court Rules
The case was brought by four Palm Beach County residents challenging the legality of the mask requirements.
Palm Beach County cannot be blocked from enforcing its COVID-19 mask mandate, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.
“The mask mandate is directed to protecting the health ... of people in the proximity of the mask wearer,” the state's 4th District Court of Appeal said in a ruling on a case brought by four Palm Beach County residents challenging the legality of the mask requirements.
The county’s mandate has “has a clear rational basis based on the protection of public health.” the court ruled.
— By Rafael Olmeda / The South Florida Sun Sentinel
