-
Citizen scientists in Port St. Lucie found microplastics in their major waterways. But even St. Lucie County’s Community Outreach Manager Sandra Bogan…
-
Swimmers were told to stay out of the water at several beaches in Martin and St. Lucie Counties this past weekend.Blue-green algae sometimes found in the…
-
Public health workers will be asking about 300 people for blood samples amid a dengue fever outbreak that has sickened 18, the Palm Beach Post reports.…
-
After decades without any reported cases, dengue fever seems to be getting a foothold in the U.S. In 2009, it surfaced in Key West. This year, 18 cases have been reported this summer in Martin County, Fla.
-
The state’s largest blood collection agency has stopped collecting blood in Martin and St. Lucie counties amid several reports of dengue fever, the Palm…