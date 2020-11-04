Florida’s Coronavirus Positivity Rate Climbs to Over 7.5%

Florida’s daily positivity rate for coronavirus tests jumped to 7.58 percent on Tuesday, health officials reported.

It’s only the second time since early August that it has been over 7 percent.

Florida and other states use the rate of people who have tested positive for the virus for the first time as one of several indicators of how prevalent the virus is in the state.

The rate is based on more than 66,000 tests results that were recorded on Monday.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 4,637 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 816,700.

A total of 17,099 people have died from complications due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, an increase of 56 on Tuesday.

Twelve of the deaths reported on Tuesday happened in the greater Tampa Bay region. The region also saw 719 new cases, according to Tuesday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Tuesday, November 3:

Hillsborough: 49,150/822

Pinellas: 26,477/828

Polk: 23,525/633

Manatee: 13,753/330

Pasco: 11,242/244

Sarasota: 10,024/345

Hernando: 3,846/177



Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Nov. 3: 4,637/56

Nov. 2: 4,651/46

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

Oct. 28: 4,115/66

Oct. 27: 4,298/57

Oct. 26: 3,377/20

Oct. 25: 2,385/12

Oct. 24: 4,471/76

Oct. 23: 3,689/74

Oct. 22: 5,557/57

Oct. 21: 2,145/105

Oct. 20: 3,662/86

Oct. 19: 1,707/54

