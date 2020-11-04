© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Concern In Orlando Over Halloween Revelers That Didn’t Follow COVID Precautions

Health News Florida | By Danielle Prieur
Published November 4, 2020 at 12:59 AM EST
halloween pumpkins.jpg
BETH TEUTSCHMANN
.

About 80 percent of the people in downtown Orlando on Halloween weren’t wearing face masks or social distancing, the county health director says.

Orange County Health Director Dr. Raul Pino says the majority of new coronavirus cases have been in younger adults, specifically men between the ages of 15 and 35.

That’s why he was concerned about reports of about 80 percent of the people partying in downtown Orlando on Halloween not wearing masks or social distancing. Some streets were blocked off and the city allowed open alcohol for the night to encourage patronage at bars and restaurants.

Pino said while it is important to reopen events, taking risks might cause coronavirus cases to rise again and lead to another lockdown.

“Who knows if the numbers go a little higher what else we’ll have to do,” Pino said. “Because there are not that many tools left in the toolbox. Besides what no one wants. So it’s concerning.”

Pino said the gatherings should be especially frustrating for residents who do follow health precautions to the letter.

“I mean there are family who haven’t seen their elderly parents in a few months,” he said. “There were kids crying because they couldn’t go out on Halloween because the parents didn’t want to expose the kids.”

Pino said the good intentions of the city might pay off in the end because the event was held outdoors.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusOrlandoOrange County
Danielle Prieur
Related Content