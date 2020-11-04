Concern In Orlando Over Halloween Revelers That Didn’t Follow COVID Precautions

Orange County Health Director Dr. Raul Pino says the majority of new coronavirus cases have been in younger adults, specifically men between the ages of 15 and 35.

That’s why he was concerned about reports of about 80 percent of the people partying in downtown Orlando on Halloween not wearing masks or social distancing. Some streets were blocked off and the city allowed open alcohol for the night to encourage patronage at bars and restaurants.

Pino said while it is important to reopen events, taking risks might cause coronavirus cases to rise again and lead to another lockdown.

“Who knows if the numbers go a little higher what else we’ll have to do,” Pino said. “Because there are not that many tools left in the toolbox. Besides what no one wants. So it’s concerning.”

Pino said the gatherings should be especially frustrating for residents who do follow health precautions to the letter.

“I mean there are family who haven’t seen their elderly parents in a few months,” he said. “There were kids crying because they couldn’t go out on Halloween because the parents didn’t want to expose the kids.”

Pino said the good intentions of the city might pay off in the end because the event was held outdoors.

