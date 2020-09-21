© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

FAMU DRS To Go Remote For 2 Weeks After Positive COVID-19 Cases

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published September 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
FAMU Developmental Research School at the corner of Orange Ave. and Wahnish Way
FAMU Developmental Research School at the corner of Orange Ave. and Wahnish Way

Florida A&M University’s Developmental Research School is sending students home for two weeks after several positive cases of COVID-19 on its campus.

The university says one teacher and one non-teaching staffer tested positive for the virus, along with two students. More than half a dozen teachers are being asked to quarantine and volleyball and football games set for this week have been postponed.

The school is also suspending in-person classes for two weeks.

FAMU DRS is a K-12 school with more than 630 students. Most opted to take classes virtually. The 175 students that were attending class in-person will now also be remote for at least two weeks.

"During this time, FAMU DRS will undergo sanitization measures and no one will be allowed in any buildings on campus," said Superintendent Michaeal Johnson in a letter to parents sent Monday.

The school has sent a tentative return date of October 5.

During the closure, FAMU DRS will be serving pre-packaged breakfast and lunch meals that are available for pickup between 7:30 and 11 a.m. at the school.

Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
