BayCare Hospitals To Allow Visitors Once Again
For the first time in nearly five months, BayCare Health System is going to allow visitors - on a limited basis - at its hospitals.
Starting Wednesday, most inpatients will be allowed one visitor a day between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
BayCare closed visitation at its 15 hospitals in March to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a press release from BayCare, visitors must be 18 or older, pass COVID-19 screening, and wear a mask for their entire visit.
- Extended hours will be allowed for pediatric, neonatal intensive care, labor and delivery and mothers and newborns.
- However, no visitors will be allowed for Behavioral Health or COVID-19 patients.
- Patients arriving for surgeries and procedures will be allowed one visitor during pre-operation and recovery times.
- Emergency Department patients, except for those presenting with respiratory symptoms, will be allowed one visitor once they are placed in their treatment room.
- Special circumstances can be approved by hospital leadership on a case-by-case basis.
These visitation changes are effective at:
Hillsborough County
- St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Tampa
- St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tampa
- St. Joseph’s Hospital – North, Lutz
- St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Riverview
- St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital, Tampa
- South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City
Pasco County
- Morton Plant North Bay, New Port Richey
Pinellas County
- Bardmoor Emergency Center, Largo
- BayCare Alliant Hospital, Dunedin
- Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor
- Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin
- Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater
- St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg
Polk County
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
- Winter Haven Women’s Hospital
