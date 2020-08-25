Broward Sees First Cases Of West Nile Virus In Eight Years

There’s now one more virus South Floridians should be vigilant to avoid: Mosquitoes have been biting people across the region, infecting them with the West Nile virus.

About 80% of people infected with West Nile virus are asymptomatic, but those who do get ill with West Nile fever often experience headaches, fever, pain and fatigue, the Florida Department of Health warns. Fewer than 1% of people who contract the virus grow seriously ill.

At least one new case of the West Nile virus was recently confirmed in Broward County, one of the first seen in years. The county would not say how many cases they confirmed or provide any other information, but said on Monday there is now a “heightened concern that additional residents will become ill.”

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

