Help Prevent Mosquito Breeding

Published August 10, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT

West Nile virus was detected recently in Lee and Collier counties. Prevent its spread by keeping mosquitoes from breeding around your home.

  • Make sure screens are in good repair so mosquitoes stay outside.
  • Get rid of anything in your yard that could hold standing water (buckets, toys, tires).
  • Keep swimming pools well maintained.
  • Pick up litter around your property. A bottle cap filled with water can serve as a mosquito breeding ground!
  • Keep saucers and flower pots free of standing water.
  • Flush out water-holding plants like bromeliads at least once a week.
  • Change pet water every day.

