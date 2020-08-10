Help Prevent Mosquito Breeding

West Nile virus was detected recently in Lee and Collier counties. Prevent its spread by keeping mosquitoes from breeding around your home.

Make sure screens are in good repair so mosquitoes stay outside.

Get rid of anything in your yard that could hold standing water (buckets, toys, tires).

Keep swimming pools well maintained.

Pick up litter around your property. A bottle cap filled with water can serve as a mosquito breeding ground!

Keep saucers and flower pots free of standing water.

Flush out water-holding plants like bromeliads at least once a week.

Change pet water every day.

