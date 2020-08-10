Help Prevent Mosquito Breeding
West Nile virus was detected recently in Lee and Collier counties. Prevent its spread by keeping mosquitoes from breeding around your home.
- Make sure screens are in good repair so mosquitoes stay outside.
- Get rid of anything in your yard that could hold standing water (buckets, toys, tires).
- Keep swimming pools well maintained.
- Pick up litter around your property. A bottle cap filled with water can serve as a mosquito breeding ground!
- Keep saucers and flower pots free of standing water.
- Flush out water-holding plants like bromeliads at least once a week.
- Change pet water every day.
Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit .